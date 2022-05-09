Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.27

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 121345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Get Nikola alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 218.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Nikola by 22.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.