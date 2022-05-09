Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.88

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.88 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 506994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Nomura started coverage on Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.23.

Get Nintendo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 28.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Nintendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.