Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.12.

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.10 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.78. 38,403,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,991,617. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.