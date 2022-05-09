Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.38

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,341,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $41,638,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $35,815,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,903,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.