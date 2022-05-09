Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,057 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 3.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Northrop Grumman worth $282,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $14.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $453.98. 880,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.89 and a 200 day moving average of $404.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

