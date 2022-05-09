NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $58.92. 331,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,803. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

