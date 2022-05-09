NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) versus Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Financial Survey

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Certara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.80 billion 5.11 $554.00 million $1.41 17.43 Certara $286.10 million 9.73 -$13.27 million ($0.08) -218.00

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NortonLifeLock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Certara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 29.90% -371.09% 15.22% Certara -4.02% 3.65% 2.48%

Volatility & Risk

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Certara has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NortonLifeLock and Certara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 3 3 0 2.50 Certara 0 1 3 0 2.75

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Certara has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.32%. Given Certara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Certara on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN solution enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Home Title Protect product detects fraud and notifies members; and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. The company markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

