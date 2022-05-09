NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:NBY opened at $0.23 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.17% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

