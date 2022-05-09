Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $118.93

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.93 and last traded at $119.17, with a volume of 759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Novanta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Novanta by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth about $773,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Novanta by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 133.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.