NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen cut NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99. NuCana has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuCana by 98,968.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

