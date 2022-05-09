Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.20-$18.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,108. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nutrien by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

