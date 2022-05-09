Oddz (ODDZ) Price Tops $0.0585 on Major Exchanges

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $135,842.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00060100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00180249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.00568560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00036324 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,369.67 or 1.91947755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

