Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will announce $388.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the lowest is $388.10 million. Okta reported sales of $251.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.48.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $11.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.14. 60,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

