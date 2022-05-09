OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 106,617 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,617 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,122. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

