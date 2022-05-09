OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 20.43% of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 283.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $932,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XDQQ traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.94. 1,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

