OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,406 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.10% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 407.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 497,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 209,480 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $6,963,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,126.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.41. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,323. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

