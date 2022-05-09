OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $3.20 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $16.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $611.74. 27,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $816.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $610.00 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

