OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $3.93 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $240.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,663. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

