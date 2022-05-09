OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,242 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.49. 192,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,769. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82.

