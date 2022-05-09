OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,281 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $10.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.35. 61,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,406. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.83 and its 200-day moving average is $258.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

