OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 108,547 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,547 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

SDG stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,684. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42.

