Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Omeros stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market cap of $185.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. Omeros has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

