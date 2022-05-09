Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Omnicell worth $92,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.17.

Omnicell stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.