Opal Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (OPAL)

Opal (OPAL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Opal has a market cap of $75,159.55 and approximately $8.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opal coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opal has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000707 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Opal Profile

Opal (OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com

Opal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

