OptionRoom Market Cap Achieves $339,724.19 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $339,724.19 and approximately $36,070.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00060100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00180249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.00568560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00036324 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,369.67 or 1.91947755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars.

