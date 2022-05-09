Oraichain Token (ORAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.42 Million

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oraichain Token

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

