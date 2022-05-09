Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $56.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 632,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,039. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 3.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 617,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 296,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ovintiv by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

