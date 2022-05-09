Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Down 16%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.44 and last traded at $46.71. 588,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,125,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

