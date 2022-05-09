Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,534 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter worth $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter worth $349,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

