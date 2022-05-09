Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating) by 742.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,191 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Pacifico Acquisition worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $737,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,071,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacifico Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential acquisition targets with primary operations in and around the new energy, biotech, and education industries in Asia.

