PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.37

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 20292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

