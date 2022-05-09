Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,139,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 48,816,137 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $9.48.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

