Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 495 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.44 on Monday, reaching $112.05. 103,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.22.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

