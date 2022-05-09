Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.14. 193,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,608. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

