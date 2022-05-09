Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 5,770 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 198.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MEDNAX by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 61.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.37. 7,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,023. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MD. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

