Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 335,266 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 261,796 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $47.25.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

