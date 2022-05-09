Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $13.27 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $570.06. 41,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

