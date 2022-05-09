Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.73. 303,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.58. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $97.90 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

