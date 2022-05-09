Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 180,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

VMEO traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.31. 18,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

