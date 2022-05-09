Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.65. The stock had a trading volume of 54,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.05. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

