Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 210 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in JD.com were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 214,767 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,621,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,946,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,453,000 after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,809,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.42. 668,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,132,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of -146.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

