Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 95,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,584. The stock has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $191.75 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.15.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

