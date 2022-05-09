Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 525,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.23% of Plantronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POLY. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,446,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,163,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of Plantronics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. 35,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. Plantronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POLY shares. TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Plantronics Profile (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.