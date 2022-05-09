Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PANDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pandora A/S from 820.00 to 780.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pandora A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $888.75.

Pandora A/S stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

