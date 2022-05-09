Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $35.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,686. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.08%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

