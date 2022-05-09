Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.55.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$34.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.97 and a twelve month high of C$36.25.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,010 shares in the company, valued at C$8,096,320. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,819 shares of company stock worth $2,671,185.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.