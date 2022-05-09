Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PK traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.97. 4,255,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,546. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

