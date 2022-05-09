PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.89 billion and the lowest is $6.74 billion. PayPal reported sales of $6.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $28.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.17 billion to $28.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.80 billion to $35.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. 25,497,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,422,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 38,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.