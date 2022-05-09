Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.81. Paysafe shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 40,111 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Westpark Capital raised Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 80.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paysafe by 6.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Paysafe by 75.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 202.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the third quarter worth $176,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

