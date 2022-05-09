PCHAIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.44 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (PI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,894.42 or 0.99794195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00098545 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

